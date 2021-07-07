Yamaha Working On Maxi Scooter For India; Launch Early 2022 – Report

Yamaha maxi scooter will compete against Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and it will be launched in the early parts of next year in India

Yamaha Motor India recently introduced the FZ-X neo-retro roadster in the domestic market and is positioned above the FZ V3 Fi and FZS V3 Fi. The Japanese manufacturer says it has opened up a new segment with the FZ-X and is priced at Rs. 1.16 lakh and Rs. 1.19 lakh for non-Bluetooth and Bluetooth equipped variants (ex-showroom).

The FZ-X has come at a time when enthusiasts were expecting to see the debut of the XSR 155 and in a recent interview, it was confirmed to be not under consideration for India anytime soon. Moreover, Yamaha does not look to be bringing in any high-end motorcycles from its international range while the YZF-R3 is not coming either in its BS6 avatar at least this year.

The launch of the FZ-X also saw Yamaha unveiling the Hybrid versions of the Fascino and RayZR with a slew of updates. The company is only looking to strengthen its domestic portfolio until 250 cc and whether the recently trademarked Tracer name would spawn a quarter-litre sports tourer or not in the near future is yet unknown.

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Yamaha is developing another 125 cc scooter for India. It will be a maxi-scooter that will put up against Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and perhaps the more expensive Aprilia SR 125. Yamaha is said to tap into the maxi-scooter segment for the first time locally as it believes a big market exists for it.

Yamaha is also reportedly having a close watch on the segment as it is said to grow catering to a new set of customers. It will sit at the top of the brand’s scooter range and will be introduced in the early parts of next year. The chances of the Yamaha maxi-scooter sitting on the same platform as the Fascino and RayZR are high, as mechanical bits and powertrain could be shared amongst them.

It could use the same Hybrid 125 cc motor that the duo will debut with in their refreshed avatars and recent reports indicate that Yamaha is also planning an electric scooter for India.