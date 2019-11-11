Yamaha Unveils 2020 Tracer Sports Tourer At EICMA

The Tracer 700 gets a YZF-R1 inspired headlamp and an updated Euro-V spec 689cc, parallel-twin CP2 engine

Yamaha has unveiled the 2020 Tracer at the EICMA 2019 motorcycle show. The MT-07 based Sports tourer has received a thorough styling overhaul. The updated motorcycle now takes its styling inspiration from the YZF-R1 and MT range of motorcycles.

The 2020 Tracer 700 features a new twin projector LED headlamps at the front similar to what you will also find in the YZF-R1 instead of the split halogen headlamp setup found on its predecessor. The front profile receives a new LED DRL lamps and an easily adjustable windscreen that looks comparatively less upright.

Yamaha has also redesigned the handguard as well that promises better wind and climate protection. The motorcycle gets a wider handlebar and a larger LCD instrument cluster as well. The Tracer 700 also gets a single-piece seat for the comfort of the rider and pillion while the rear profile features a redesigned taillamp to match with the new styling of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle uses an updated Euro-V compliant 689cc, parallel-twin CP2 engine. To meet stricter European emission norms Yamaha optimized the air intake, ignition setting, fuel-injection, and exhaust system. The motorcycle also uses modified exhaust and tweaked gear ratios. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 72.4 PS of peak power at 8,750 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

With a kerb weight of 196 kilograms, the Tracer 700 also happens to be the lightest motorcycle in its class. The updated Tracer 700 depends on a new 41mm cartridge-type fork with a new spring rate and adjustable preload and rebound damping at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear which offers adjustable preload and rebound.

The front forks offer 130 mm of travel while the rear monoshock offers 142mm travel. The braking duties of the motorcycle are taken care of by 282mm dual disc brake at the front and 245mm disc brake at the rear. The 2020 Yamaha Tracer 700 will likely be introduced in the markets of Europe and the US soon.