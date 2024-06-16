Yamaha To Launch Unique Electric Scooter In India – Details

The Japanese automaker is developing an electric scooter which will have Yamaha’s DNA of performance and styling

Yamaha Motor Company is actively working to introduce an electric scooter in the Indian market, according to the latest media reports. Yamaha’s Japan and Indian subsidiaries have been working on this project for the last year. The company officials have stated that their approach for the upcoming electric scooter is to deliver a ‘unique offering’ embodying Yamaha’s DNA of performance, speed, and styling.

The Yamaha electric scooter is still under development and is expected to be introduced as a rugged offering in India. Last year, Yamaha Motor Company invested Rs 332 crore in the EV startup, River Mobility. This whooping investment by YMC indicates that the Japanese brand sees the partnership as a viable model for its EV operations in the Indian market.

In addition, Yamaha also claims that the EV business is not profitable as of now and many electric scooter makers are working in this market to understand EV technology. Moreover, according to recent media reports, the upcoming electric scooter has been specifically developed for Gen Z (18-25 age group).

The company officials further added that launching our electric scooter early in the competitive market will not only ruin our network even generating sales would be a daunting task. Currently, most e-scooter buyers in India are lured by their low running costs rather than their eco-friendliness, which is a top priority in European markets.

Having said that, Yamaha Motor Company will continue to introduce ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) motorcycles and scooters since they account for 70 to 80 per cent sales of the brand. The reports suggest that Yamaha will launch one or two electric models by the year 2030. Additionally, the company believes that ethanol and biofuel are also good options for reduced vehicle emissions.

The brand will now start drafting the new midterm plan for 2025-27, which will include its strategy to include electric models in India and more. Yamaha’s current plan, ending in December, targeted on sales of premium motorcycles in India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Moreover, YMC also aims to expand its dealership network in India.