Yamaha To Launch Two All-New 300 cc Motorcycles Soon In India

The upcoming 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03 will be powered by a 321 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled DOHC engine developing 40.4 bhp and 29.4 Nm of peak torque

Yamaha Motor showcased a host of new motorcycles a while ago to its dealers and most of them are expected to make their way to India. The first ones to arrive will be the long waited YZF-R3 and its naked sibling the MT-03 while other motorcycles including R7 and MT-07 will join the fray at a later stage. More specifically, the YZF-R3 and MT-03 will arrive in the coming months.

The unofficial bookings for the duo appear to have commenced at select dealerships. The YZF-R3 is returning after more than three and a half years of absence and it will reignite its rivalry with the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G310 RR and Kawasaki Ninja 300. Despite being a highly capable supersport for track riding and everyday use, the old R3 could not garner high volumes towards the end of its local reign.

Due to the lack of volumes and customers preferring its more affordable alternatives, Yamaha decided not to update the 321 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine to meet more stringent emission standards and thus it was discontinued. The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 is already a popular motorcycle in many global markets and the India-spec version will be almost identical.

The 2023 Yamaha MT-03, on the other hand, will have a more upright riding posture but it will share a lot with its faired sibling. Both motorcycles will develop a maximum power output of 40.4 bhp and 29.4 Nm of peak torque from the DOHC liquid-cooled engine, which will be linked with a six-speed transmission.

The naked streetfighter will take on KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310 R and the upcoming 310 cc naked from TVS. The equipment list will boast all LED lighting system, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, USD front forks, rear monoshock suspension, LCD instrument cluster and much more.

The success of these motorcycles will apparently be determined by the prices they will be quoted with and we do expect the Japanese manufacturer to position them right up against their respective rivals or slightly more expensive.