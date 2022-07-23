Yamaha RX100 To Make Comeback In India – Yamaha Confirms

The RX100 will be an all-new model that will boast a new platform and new powertrain

The Yamaha RX100 is one of the most iconic names in the Indian automotive scene and resonates with most people irrespective of their individuality. First launched in 1985, the bike was in production till 1996 and attracted a lot of buyers with its simple no-nonsense package. The brand continues to offer aftersales support for the owners of the RX100 and is now planning to bring the RX100 legacy back to life. Here is everything you should know.

Mr Eishin Chihana, Yamaha India Chairman, recently in an interview confirmed that the brand is currently considering launching the new RX100 in India. The bike however will no longer feature the same two-stroke motor as the emission norms are now too stringent.

Considering the legacy of the RX100 in India, the upcoming iteration of the bike will have big shoes to fill and hence Yamaha will have to offer a perfect combination of design and rising experience similar to the original model.

However, the brand already has a number of products lined up for launch till 2025 and hence might only introduce the new RX100 in 2026. The brand currently has multiple bikes in its portfolio ranging from 125cc offerings to 250cc street bikes in addition to other performance-oriented offerings for riding enthusiasts. The Japanese bike maker is also working on introducing their more premium and performance motorcycles to India.

Yamaha is also working on developing a new electric scooter for the Indian market that will be launched by 2025. If multiple reports are to be believed, Yamaha is also considering importing a few global electric scooters into the country via the CBU or the CKD route.

These electric scooters will take on the rivals like the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS i-QUBE, Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, and more. Details like specs, price, features, etc are yet to be known. The RX100 will be the first retro bike to be relaunched by Yamaha in the Indian market and will definitely bring back some precious memories for many of us.