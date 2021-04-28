Yamaha RX 135 Restored Into A Handsome Cafe Racer

The Yamaha RX 135 was available in two versions, a four-speed version (11 hp/10 Nm) and a five-speed version (14 hp/12.25 Nm), and the one we see here is the former

The Yamaha RX 135 served as a successor to the iconic RX 100, which was one of the most popular motorcycles of its time. The RX 135 entered production around the end of 1990s, and continued to be on sale until 2009! Sadly, the motorcycle had to be discontinued given the stringent emission norms, however, the motorcycle continues to have a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts.

Here is a restored Yamaha RX 135 for sale in Surat, Gujarat with a registration date of November 2002. However, it’s not just any restoration project, but the said motorcycle has been transformed into a gorgeous cafe racer. The motorcycle has been restored by Agozee Kustoms, the same modification house that recently modified a Jawa Perak with a custom green paint scheme for a Surat-based Jawa dealership.

Finished in nardo grey, the motorcycle looks nothing like the Yamaha RX 135. The longish tank looks like it has been carried over, and features a black stripe near the bottom. The motorcycle gets a chopped-off front fender, an LED headlight with DRL, clip-on handlebars, a single-seat, a custom exhaust and a belly pan.

The bike has now been equipped with Ceat dual-purpose tyres, and it also gets a front disc brake. Apart from that, the customised RX 135 gets a sleek looking straight-rod engine guard. The components of the motorcycle have been all given a black treatment, but the motorcycle seems to retains the side panels with the original ‘RX 135’ badging.

This particular Yamaha RX 135 has been equipped with a 132 cc single-cylinder engine producing 11 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed transmission.

There was also a 5-speed transmission version that put out 14 hp power and 12.25 Nm torque. The modified RX 135 has been put up on sale by Agozee Kustoms, and if you want to get your hands on it, then you better contact them before it’s gone!