Yamaha Reveals BW’S 125 ‘Adventure’ Scooter In Vietnam

Yamaha BW’S 125 draws power from a 125 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that generates 12 horsepower and 11.2 Nm of torque

Yamaha has revealed a new one-of-a-kind bold and rugged adventure scooter called the BW’S 125, for the Vietnamese market. While the scooter looks like it is ready fulfill your everyday riding needs with ease, it also seems like it can take on some form of mild off-roading once in a while.

Talking about the scooter, it gets dual round headlamps up front, full LED lighting, large body panels, and sharp styling elements. In addition, it also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, protection bars and dual-purpose tyres.

Powering the scooter is a 125 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, that belts out 12 hp of max power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT. The scooter gets 12-inch wheels with disc brakes on both ends.

While it does look like so, the BW’S is not meant for hardcore off-roading, and is best reserved for city riding. However, the dual-purpose tyres will give you confidence on bad roads as well. The scooter’s transmission setup consists of a telescopic fork up front, and a unit swing at the back.

Yamaha is yet to reveal the pricing of the new BW’S 125, but what we do know is that the scooter will not be brought to the Indian market. As of now, Yamaha retails only two scooters in India, namely Fascino 125 and the Ray ZR 125. Both the scooters come equipped with the same 125 cc Blue Core engine with a fuel-injection system, that puts out 8.2 hp of maximum power at 6,500 pm, along with 9.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

The Fascino 125 retails at a starting price of Rs 69,530 for the drum brake variant and the disc brake variant has been priced from Rs 72,030. On the other hand, the Ray ZR 125 is available in two variants, standard and Street Rally, priced from Rs 70,330 and Rs 74,330 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Fascino 125 rivals the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, while the Ray ZR rivals the TVS NTorq and Honda Dio in the Indian market.