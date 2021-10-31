Yamaha RayZR Becomes The Brand’s Best Seller In September 2021

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is currently priced from Rs. 73,330 and goes all the way up to Rs. 83,830 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi)

Yamaha currently retails two scooters in the Indian market, i.e. Fascino 125 Fi and Ray ZR 125 Fi, and both scooters perform fairly well as far as sales are concerned. In the month of September 2021, the Ray ZR 125 Fi went on to become the two-wheeler manufacturer’s best-selling two-wheeler in the Indian market.

While Yamaha sold 14,244 units of the Fascino 125 Fi in the country last month, the Ray ZR 125 Fi outperformed it with a total sale of 16,121 units. While the funky looking scooter did register a 17 per cent negative YoY growth in sales as compared to the 19,540 units sold in the same month last year, it still managed to outsell all other Yamaha two-wheelers by a good margin.

As of now, Yamaha offers the Ray ZR 125 scooter in a range of different variants, including the standard variant, Ray ZR 125 Hybrid, Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi, Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Edition and the Ray ZR 125 Hybrid Street Rally. Pricing for the scooter starts from Rs 73,330 and goes all the way up to Rs 83,830 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Ray ZR 125 Fi draws power from a 125 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that belts out 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm, along with 9.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The Hybrid version bumps up the peak torque output to 10.3 Nm, while is also claimed to have quicker acceleration as compared to the regular version when starting from a stop.

The features on offer with the scooter include a fully digital instrument cluster, a multi-function key switch, a 21L underseat storage, side stand engine cut-off, front disc brake with CBS, a pass light switch and so on. Now is a good time to buy the Ray ZR 125 Fi scooter, since Yamaha Motor India is currently offering special cashback and lucrative finance schemes on the scooter, valid until October 31, 2021.