Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid – Top 5 Things You Should Know

Yamaha recently lifted the wraps off the new RayZR 125 hybrid, which is expected to go on sale in the Indian market very soon

Yamaha recently unveiled the Fascino 125 hybrid and RayZR hybrid in India, during the virtual launch of the new FZ-X. The updated scooters sport a few mechanical and visual differences over their current respective models. The forthcoming RayZR hybrid, like the existing model, will be available in two versions – RayZR and RayZR Street Rally.

Although Yamaha hasn’t revealed the details and specifications of the RayZR hybrid, there are a few things that we know about it, which we’ve listed below.

1. Hybrid Powertrain

The upcoming RayZR hybrid will continue to be powered by a 125cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, but with the addition of hybrid power assist. The updated powerplant generates the same peak power as before, 8.2 PS, while torque is up from 9.7 Nm to 10.3 Nm.

2. Fully digital instrument console

Just like the new Fascino 125 hybrid, the RayZR hybrid will get a new full-digital instrument cluster. It is expected to get Bluetooth connectivity option as well, which would allow riders to connect their smartphones to the scooter via the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app. Connected features like vehicle locator, parking history, riding history, answer back, etc., will be offered, but turn-by-turn navigation won’t likely be available.

3. LED headlight

The upcoming RayZR hybrid will also offer an LED headlight, mounted on the front apron. However, the cycle parts will remain unchanged; the scooter will continue to offer telescopic forks at the front and a rear monoshock. It will also get a cowl-mounted LED DRL and a tinted front visor.

4. Styling updates

While the overall design of the RayZR won’t change, the hybrid version (both RayZR and RayZR Street Rally) will get new paint options and updated graphics. Further details will be available upon launch.

5. Launch and expected price

The launch date of the RayZR 125 hybrid has not officially been confirmed yet, but we expect it to happen very soon, likely in the coming weeks. Currently, the scooter is priced from Rs. 73,330 to Rs. 77,330 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The upcoming hybrid models will be more expensive by a few thousand rupees.