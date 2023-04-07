Yamaha R3 & MT03 To Launch Soon In India, Showcased To Dealers

Yamaha has showcased a long list of motorcycles at its recent dealer meet as the R3, MT03, R7, MT07, MT09 and R1M are expected to launch soon

Yamaha Motor India has long been expected to launch the latest R3 faired supersport and the MT03 naked streetfighter sold abroad in the domestic market. It looks like the prayers of the enthusiasts could be answered this year as the latest R3, MT03 and R7 have been showcased to dealers and the pictures that emerged on the internet stand evident.

In the coming months, bookings for the trio will likely commence across Blue Square dealerships ahead of their official launch. The Yamaha R7 could be made available in limited numbers, at least initially. The upcoming R3 will compete against KTM RC390, TVS Apache RR310, BMW G310 RR, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and other faired motorcycles.

The Yamaha MT03, on the other hand, will take on KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310 R and others. The former was on display in the signature Racing Blue colour while the latter in Dark Blast Edition (grey colour with red and cyan graphics) and an all-black. The R3 was accompanied by its siblings such as the bigger R1M while the MT03 with its bigger brothers, the MT07 and MT09.

It will have to be waited and seen if all these motorcycles will be launched or not as no official statement has been made by Yamaha just yet. The Yamaha R3 and MT03 are based on the same platform and they are equipped with a 321 cc parallel twin-cylinder DOHC engine producing a maximum power output of 42 PS and 29.6 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a six-speed transmission. In a similar fashion, the Yamaha R7 and MT07 have a lot in common including the mechanical underpinnings. They are powered by a 689 cc parallel-twin engine kicking out 73.4 PS and 67 Nm. The Yamaha MT09 uses an 890 cc three-cylinder motor developing 119 PS and 93 Nm.

As for the features, the Yamaha R3 and MT03 get full-LED lighting, a dual-channel ABS system, USD front forks, rear monoshock suspension and a full LCD instrument cluster while the MT09 is equipped with beefier USD front forks, TFT instrumentation and more premium tech.

Image Source: Jijo Thomas