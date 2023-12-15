Yamaha R3 Launched In India At Rs. 4.65 Lakh – Hefty Price Tag

Both Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are brought into the country via CBU route and the latter costs Rs. 5,000 less at Rs. 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yamaha Motor India has today announced the launch of the long-awaited YZF-R3 in the domestic market. It carries a hefty price tag of Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and is brought into the country via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) channel. The Yamaha MT-03 is also sold through the full import route and is priced at Rs. 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Yamaha R3 competes against the recently launched Aprilia RS 457. The made-in-India motorcycle is competitively priced and it costs Rs. 4.1 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Kawasaki Ninja 400 carries a sticker tag of Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja 300 can also be considered as its rival and it costs Rs. 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G310 RR are other faired supersport motorcycles that can be compared with the Yamaha R3 and they are far less expensive and not to mention, more feature-rich. The latest generation Yamaha R3 has been around in the global markets for years now and thus the design does not look as modern as other Yamahas in the first place. The Japanese manufacturer may only consider bringing CKD kits to India at reduced price if the initial lots are well received through the CBU route. It is available in Icon Blue and Yamaha Black shades while the MT-03, costing just Rs. 5,000 less, is sold in Midnight Cyan and Midnight Black colour schemes in India.

Both motorcycles use a 321 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, inline twin-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve per cylinder fuel-injected engine that produces 42 PS at 10,750 rpm of maximum power and 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm of peak torque. The features list comprises a lightweight diamond frame, upside-down front forks, long swingarm and mono-cross rear suspension, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, and LED lighting all around.

Speaking of the launch, Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “We are confident that both these models, showcasing Yamaha’s cutting-edge technology and innovation, will undoubtedly captivate the interest of our young customers in the country and offer them a thrilling ride experience. With the addition of these step-up models in the R-series & MT-series, we look forward to further nurture the growing premium motorcycle segment in India.”