Yamaha R2 Name Trademarked; A 200cc Faired Motorcycle Coming?

Yamaha R2 and R9 names have been trademarked sparking rumours that they could give rise to new faired R series motorcycles

Back in March 2021, Yamaha applied trademark filings to a number of R series nameplates including the new R20, R2, R4, R5, R8 and R9 other than the names like recently introduced R7, R1, R3, R6, R15 and R25 that already exist. As we all know, trademarking does not mean that that particular moniker will definitely be used.

However, the names do spark a number of speculations and some of them are plain assumptions. In Japan, a registered trademark can be asked to be cancelled if it was not used for three consecutive years. The intended projects may not see the green light while budget restrictions and the shift in market preference can be considered as some of the general reasons.

Otherwise, the names may just sit on the table so that nobody else can actually use it and get benefitted. Nevertheless, the R2, R9 and R20 do have our interest as the R4 and R5 could be used in specific markets like Japan. The Yamaha R9 could bridge the gap between the all-new R7 and the R1 with the CP3 inline 890 cc triple from the MT-09.

It could follow the same route as the R7, which replaced the R6, with the CP2 parallel 689 cc twin-cylinder engine from the MT-07. Putting that aside, the R2 and R20 could be used on upcoming small-displacement motorcycles bound for the developing markets. While no official details are out yet, we can further explore into the names.

Going by their registered names, the Japanese manufacturer could develop a new 200 cc single-cylinder engine derived from the R3’s 321 cc parallel-twin with alterations to the bore. This begs the question of whether the recently spotted test mules in India are of a new 200 cc motorcycle? We do strongly believe the prototypes are of the fourth generation R15.

While some suggest that it could be an all-new R3, we reckon it is an upgraded R15 V4 based on the Deltabox frame and upside-down front forks. Earlier this week, Yamaha applied trademark filings for the R2, R7 and R9 names with European Union Intellectual Property Office and IP offices in Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Switzerland and Uruguay.

We do hope to get some answers from Yamaha as it recently confirmed participation at the EICMA 2021 show in Milan, Italy with concepts or near-production models.