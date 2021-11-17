Yamaha R15S V3 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.57 Lakh

Yamaha R15S V3 is powered by the same 155 cc liquid-cooled VVA engine producing 18.34 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,500 rpm

India Yamaha Motor has today announced the launch of the new YZF R15S V3.0 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 1,57,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The R15S nameplate was previously used as a more toned-down version of the first generation R15 and now it has come back with an almost similar identity but is based on the third-generation version of the faired supersport.

The biggest difference compared to the R15 V3.0 is that the split type seat setup has been ditched in favour of a single-piece unit and it is presented in a single colour scheme, the Racing Blue. Only a few months ago, Yamaha introduced the fourth generation R15 V4 taking design inspiration from the latest R models sold internationally and more specifically the R7.

As for the performance, the Yamaha R15S V3 utilises the familiar 155 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected SOHC liquid-cooled four-valved engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 18.34 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,500 rpm – almost similar performance as the R15 V4.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard. As expected, the Yamaha R15S V3 misses out on features such as upside-down front forks, traction control and quick shifter and the lack of features are the reason why it is more affordable than the V4, which costs between Rs. 1.71 lakh and Rs. 1.83 lakh (recent price hike saw an increase of Rs. 3,000).

The Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 boasts features such as a multi-function LCD instrument cluster with gear position indicator, a dual-channel ABS, side stand indicator with an engine cut-off function, dual-LED headlamps and vertical LED tail lamp, side-mounted exhaust system, rear tyre hugger, black alloy wheels, a reverse inclined windscreen and so on.

The motorcycle continues to be underpinned by the Deltabox frame and just as the R15 V4 it has an aluminium swingarm setup. In addition, it is equipped with telescopic front forks, disc brakes at the front and rear, monoshock rear suspension, etc. Speaking on the occasion of the launch Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said,

“The YZF-R15 in its Version 3.0 was a huge success as it proved to be the most exhilarating model in the 150cc supersport segment with advanced technology and features. While the YZF-R15 V4 is being highly appreciated by customers across India, our research has shown that customers are also looking for a more viable option to commute with a pillion, without having to compromise on the Racing DNA of the R15. At Yamaha, we are always listening to what our customers’ demand and make every possible attempt to meet those demands. Hence, the R15S V3 with a Unibody Seat was evident.”