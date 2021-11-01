Yamaha R15S In The Making, Reveals Type Approval Certificate

Yamaha seems to be planning to add a new variant to the YZF-R15 range, and this could be the return of the previous-gen model (R15 v3.0)

As per leaked type approval document, Yamaha is planning to launch another variant of the R15 in India. The new variant will carry the ‘S’ suffix (R15S), and its 155cc engine will have a peak power output of 13.7 kW or 18.6 PS. However, the R15 v4 has a lower maximum power output of 18.4 PS.

Interestingly, the previous-gen model – R15 v3 – had the same peak power output as stated for the R15S. This has led to speculations that this new variant will be the previous-gen model, reintroduced at a lower price than the current-gen model. Considering that the R15 has a steep starting price of Rs. 1.67 lakh, this could potentially be a very smart decision.

It should be noted that while the v3 made more power, the v4 makes 0.1 Nm more torque, at 14.2 Nm. Both the older- and current-generation models get a 6-speed transmission, along with a slipper & assist clutch. The R15 v4 also gets traction control on some variants and an optional quickshifter (standard on M variants).

There’s also a chance that the ‘S’ variant could be the new top-spec version, offering the same features and equipment as the R15M, but with additional power. If so, R15S will be priced upwards of Rs. 1.79 lakh, which would make it way too expensive to be a compelling buy!

Motorcycles have become quite expensive in recent times, due to various reasons like rising costs of raw materials and transportation. As such, introducing a more affordable model would be a better choice, personally speaking. Of course, these are all just speculations at the moment. We expect an official word from Yamaha on the matter in the coming weeks.

Upon launch, Yamaha YZF-R15S will compete against KTM RC125 and Suzuki Gixxer SF, the same as the rest of the R15 range. Also, Bajaj recently launched the Pulsar F250 in India, which is also an indirect rival to the R15. In fact, the Pulsar F250 offers a lot more power and performance than the R15, while being significantly more affordable!

