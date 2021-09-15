Yamaha R15M To Officially Launch In India On September 21

Yamaha R15M comes with updated front fascia compared to the R15 V3 and it gains golden-coloured USD front forks

Yamaha Motor India has sent out an invite for the virtual launch of a new motorcycle calling it “experience the new chapter of R DNA”. It is nothing but the R15M that has been subjected to plenty of speculations in recent months. The Yamaha R15M will go on sale on September 21 at 11:00 AM and to follow the launch, you can visit yamahavirtualgallery.com.

The teaser image shows the new colour scheme and the faux vents on the fuel tank with the Yamaha logo positioned below giving a clear indication of the motorcycle being the R15M. The Yamaha R15M is not a new generation version of the existing R15 V3 and instead, it will be priced at a slight premium over the highly popular faired supersport.

This will help in expanding the range of the R15 series and possibly attract more customers wanting to have a different outlook of their V3 as it has been around for more than three and a half years without any substantial visual upgrades. The R15M will sit at the top-of-the-range and it takes design inspiration from the R7 and the mighty R1M.

The Japanese manufacturer generally uses the M moniker for the performance avatars of the regular models but in this case, no power and torque enhancements have been made. It will be offered in two vintage-looking colour schemes the racing blue and silver with blue coloured multi-spoke alloy wheels while a MotoGP Edition was also spotted. As for the design, the changes are mainly concentrated on the front fascia.

It comes with a new front fairing design while the dual-LED headlamp setup has been ditched in favour of a single LED projector unit as in the MT-15 and is flanked by sharp LED Daytime Running Lights with a winglet-shaped design on both sides. It also gains new side body panels, larger air inlets and a slightly redesigned LED tail lamp cluster.

Other highlights are a revised exhaust system with metallic heatshield, a taller windscreen, an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity enabling navigation and calls, repositioned pillion footpegs. The biggest upgrade on the R15M over the R15 V3 is certainly the presence of golden coloured upside-down front forks and it should enhance the rideability further.

The Yamaha R15M has similar proportions as the R15 V3 and it will be powered by the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output close to 18 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. The VVA equipped engine is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard. A dual-channel ABS system will also be offered.