Yamaha R15M India Launch Likely Soon With R1M-Like Paint Scheme

Yamaha R15M is expected to go on sale soon in India and it could produce slightly lesser power compared to the R15 V3

Yamaha’s India division is expected to launch what has been dubbed the R15M during this festive season to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst buyers in this auspicious period. The type approval certificate of the Yamaha R15M with some of its technical details came up online only a few days ago and it helped in clearing a big mystery.

The Japanese manufacturer was spotted testing a couple of supersport prototypes recently. It was assumed to be the next generation R15 or the new R3 and since the R2 name was trademarked in the international markets, it was also thought to be that motorcycle. The homologation certificate did help in putting an end to those speculations and we were the first to show you the undisguised picture of the legit production model to further mitigate the rumours.

The Yamaha R15M will be priced at a notable premium over the R15 V3 judging by its new design. Taking inspiration from the well-received R7, it gets a single projector headlamp unit as in the MT15 and is flanked by newly designed LED Daytime Running Lights. However, the turn indicators do not appear to be LEDs.

Other highlights are a tall windscreen, new fairing and slightly altered body panels and a tail section resembling the R15 V3. For the first time, the Yamaha R15 series has gained upside-down front forks in India, and the rear continues to be a monoshock unit. The upcoming Yamaha R15M adorns a vintage grey body colour as in the old R1M along with blue painted alloy wheels while a MotoGP edition could also be available.

The M name is synonymous with performance in the international markets but the India-spec R15M produces slightly lesser power compared to the R15 V3. It has similar dimensions as the V3 including the Wheelbase while using the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected VVA SOHC engine, paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard.

In addition, it will also get a dual-channel ABS system and the all-digital instrument cluster could be revised with Bluetooth connectivity.