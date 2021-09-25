Yamaha R15 V4 Vs R15 V3 – Most Detailed Video Comparison

The new-gen Yamaha R15 (version 4.0) not only looks sportier than the older model, it also gets new features and tech as well

Yamaha recently launched the new-gen YZF-R15 in the Indian market, dubbed version 4.0. The Japanese manufacturer has updated the design of the motorcycle and added a lot of new features to it. We decided to check out all the changes on the R15 v4 over the older model (v3), and all details have been showcased in our video below.

Starting at the front, the face of the v4 is much sharper than before. It gets a new LED projector headlamp along with sharp LED DRLs, and the front fairing has been restyled as well. Unlike the previous model, the new one finally gets USD front forks, sporting a beautiful golden finish. The fuel tank has also been restyled and seems to be narrower on the new model.

The R15 continues to get a split-seat setup, but the lock for pillion seat release has been moved. The air ducts on the tail have also been altered slightly, although the taillight and turn indicators are the same as before. The exhaust can is different, looking a little narrower on the v4 compared to v3.

The clip-on handlebars of the new model are more raised compared to R15 v3, which should make it slightly easier to ride daily. The switchgear has been updated as well, with a start-stop switch on offer instead of separate start and kill switches, and hazard lights are also offered now on the v4.

The LCD digital instrument console is new as well, and it now gets Bluetooth-enabled connected tech (via Y-connect App). Apart from that, a traction control system and a quickshifter have also been added to the new-gen R15. Dual-channel ABS, dual horn, and shift light continue to be offered as standard, just like the older model.

The engine is a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit with VVA (variable valve actuation), the same as before. However, the power has gone slightly down to 18.4 PS while the torque has gone up marginally to 14.2 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, which comes with a slip & assist clutch.

Yamaha YZF-R15 is currently priced from Rs. 1.67 lakh to Rs. 1.72 lakh. The bike also gets a track-focused R15M variant and an R15M MotoGP Edition variant, priced at Rs. 1.77 lakh and Rs. 1.79 lakh, respectively (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).