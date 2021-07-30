Yamaha R15 V4 Front End Detailed From New Spy Shots; R7 Inspired

Yamaha R15 V4 is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2022 in India; gets a host of design revisions

The spy pictures of a new Yamaha motorcycle have been taking the internet by storm lately. While it is not a YZF-R25, people are skeptical over whether it’s the R15 V4 or an all-new R3. Courtesy of the clear images of the front end and the side profile, we do suspect it to be the fourth-generation YZF-R15 as explained by us in previous articles.

The influence of the YZF-R7 is quite evident as the R15 V4 looks to be a baby R7 with a single projector headlamp unit borrowed from the MT15 and is flanked by sharp LED Daytime Running Lights housed in a winglet shaped design that curves down in contrary to the R7. The taller windscreen compared to the existing R15 V3 sweeps backward.

Another noticeable update is the wider low set clip-on handlebars, which should provide extra leverage for the rider while the rider seat looks to have gotten deeper making the fuel tank more prominent. The larger fuel tank could improve the overall range and the clip-ons are fitted below the yoke as in the Indonesia-spec model, as noted from the previous spy shots.

The side body panels and rear winglet-like contours are similar to the R7 while the pillion footpegs look to be of cast material. The vertical LED tail lamp appears to receive an update but the turn indicators in the prototypes caught on camera so far are not LEDs. As for the performance, the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected VVA engine will be utilised.

The Delta Box frame-based R15 currently produces a maximum power output of 18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slip assist clutch as standard. Other highlights in the Yamaha R15 V4 are redesigned fairing and engine cowl, along with upside-down front forks, axially-mounted brake calipers and so on.

It will be interesting to see the pricing of the upcoming motorcycle as the V3 costs around Rs. 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Japanese brand looks to have lined up a slew of updates as mentioned here. The all-digital instrument cluster is expected to be revised as well offering Bluetooth connectivity and a dual-channel ABS system will also be provided.