Yamaha R15 V4.0 Vs New-Gen KTM RC200 – Detailed Specs Comparison

Check out our detailed specifications comparison of the new-generation versions of the Yamaha YZF-R15 and the KTM RC200

KTM recently launched the new-gen RC200 in the Indian market, and the updated model features better equipment, a reworked design, and of course, updated prices. One of its closest rivals here is the Yamaha R15, which also underwent a generation change a little while back, with the new model being dubbed ‘version 4.0’.

Here, we have a detailed comparison between the Yamaha R15 v4.0 and the newly-launched next-gen KTM RC200, in terms of on-paper specifications.

Yamaha R15 V4.0 Vs New-gen KTM RC200 – Design

With the new generation (v4.0), the YZF-R15 has become even sharper and sportier than before, although the overall design bears resemblance to its predecessor. It gets an updated front fascia, with a LED projector headlamp, LED DRLs, and a sleek LED taillight. The front fairing has been restyled, but the tail section remains mostly unchanged.

The ergonomics remain as committed as before, with low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. This gives the rider a bent-forward riding position, great for racetracks but slightly tiring for everyday commuting.

The new-gen RC200, on the other hand, has been completely redesigned. The headlamp is now a halogen unit, the front visor is more upright than before, and the LED DRLs are positioned at either side of the headlamp cowl. The front fairing is completely new, and the fuel tank is larger now (from 9.5L to 13.7L).

The split seat setup is new, and where the older model had a cowl-style pillion seat, the new one gets a more conventional design. The LED taillight has been updated as well. The biggest change is to the ergonomics; the bike gets adjustable clip-on handlebars, to help improve rider comfort. The footpegs are slightly rear-set though, just like before, and daily commuting won’t be a breeze.

Yamaha R15 V4.0 Vs New-gen KTM RC200 – Features and equipment

The updated Yamaha R15 comes with USD front forks now, while the rear suspension continues to be a monoshock unit. The bike continues to be underpinned by the brand’s Deltabox frame. The LCD instrument cluster has been updated, and it now gets Y-Connect connected tech (which offers call alerts, SMS/email notifications, ride statistics, last parking location, etc).

The braking system consists of a 282mm disc on the front wheel and a 220mm disc at the rear wheel, with the safety net of dual-channel ABS. Other features on offer include riding modes and a traction control system.

The new-gen KTM RC200 gets a new split-trellis frame, the same as the 200 Duke. The suspension system consists of USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 320mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear, along with switchable dual-channel ABS.

The instrument cluster is a new LCD unit, taken from the 250 Adventure, larger than the one on the old RC. It doesn’t get a Bluetooth connectivity option though. Riding modes and traction control aren’t available either, but to be honest, these aren’t really necessary for a small motorcycle like this.

Yamaha R15 V4.0 Vs New-gen KTM RC200 – Powertrains

The new R15 is powered by the same 155cc single-pot motor as before, with VVA (variable valve actuation) for improving the power curve throughout the rev range. The peak power output has gone down by 0.2 PS to 18.4 PS, but the maximum torque has gone up by 0.1 Nm to 14.2 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, with the added luxury of a quickshifter.

The new KTM RC200 continues to be powered by the same 199.5cc single-cylinder motor as before, which belts out 25.8 PS and 19.5 Nm. The 6-speed gearbox also remains unchanged, but sadly, a slipper/assist clutch is not available here.

Specifications Yamaha YZF-R15 KTM RC200 Engine size 155cc 199.5cc Engine type Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 18.4 PS 25.8 PS Max. torque 14.2 Nm 19.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

Thanks to the larger displacement, the RC200 is significantly more powerful than the R15. However, for a 150cc bike, the Yamaha is quite powerful, and the performance of the v4.0 remains just as impressive as it was on the v3.0, despite the slight reduction in power.

Yamaha R15 V4.0 Vs New-gen KTM RC200 – Price

Yamaha has priced the YZF-R15 v4.0 from Rs. 1.67 lakh to Rs. 1.79 lakh (including the new R15M). It is noticeably more expensive than the v3.0, but the added features and equipment are more than enough to justify the price hike.

As for the new-gen KTM RC200, it has been priced at Rs. 2.08 lakh, which is the same as the older-gen model! These are just introductory prices though, and we expect to see a hike in the coming months. The new RC200 is much more expensive than the R15 v4.0, but more powerful as well. However, in terms of features, it is the Yamaha that takes the win.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi