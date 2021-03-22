Yamaha R15 V3 Based Y16ZR Moped Launched

The Yamaha Y16ZR is based on the same platform as the YZF R15 V3 motorcycle sold in the Indian market, and makes use of the same 155 cc liquid-cooled motor

The Yamaha YZF R15 V3’s platform is extremely capable, and the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has used it to introduce a range of different products in foreign markets. Yamaha has now introduced a new moped on this platform called the Y16ZR, which has been launched in Malaysia at a base price of RM 10,888, which converts to Rs 1.92 lakh in Indian currency.

Yamaha had launched this moped in Vietnam in December last year, under the ‘Exciter’ moniker. Powering the moped is the same 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that performs duties on the YZF R15 V3 in India. This engine on the moped churns out 17.5 hp of max power at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, and the Y16ZR gets a six-speed transmission with assist and slipper clutch.

Yamaha has equipped the moped with full-LED lighting along with an LCD console that displays information like speed, RPM, operational gear, VVA activation and so on. Moreover, the Y16ZR also gets a 12V charging socket and Yamaha Smart Lock with call back function and immobilizer and a 5.4-litre fuel tank.

The moped gets a new, lighter yet stiffer frame as compared to the Y15ZR it replaces. The frame is 4.5 mm thicker, providing increased ride stability at high speeds. Suspension duties on the Y16ZR are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks upfront, along with a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back.

Braking comes from a two-piston brake calliper and a single 245 mm disc at the front. Yamaha is offering the Y16ZR in three paint schemes, namely Phantom Grey, Arrow Blue and Raging Yellow. Also, the first 5,000 buyers will receive a Royal Selangor Y16ZR key pouch which can be personalised to the owner’s name.

We do not expect Yamaha to launch the Y16ZR in the Indian market anytime soon. That said, the Japanese carmaker could bring the NMax 155 maxi-scooter to the country in the near future. The NMax is also built on the same platform and makes use of the same 155 cc engine as the R15.