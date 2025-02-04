Yamaha R15 Surpasses 10 Lakh Production Milestone In India

Over 90 per cent of Yamaha R15 motorcycles produced at the Surajpur facility in Uttar Pradesh are reserved for Indian customers

India Yamaha Motor has reached a new achievement with its highly popular entry-level supersport, the R15, as it has crossed the production milestone of 1 million units. Since its debut, the R15 has been a defining success. Manufactured at Yamaha’s Surajpur facility in Uttar Pradesh, over 90 per cent of the total units produced were sold in India.

For more than 16 years, the Yamaha R15 has been a stalwart in its segment. First launched in 2008, the R15 revolutionised the entry-level performance motorcycling segment with features like a liquid-cooled engine, DiASil Cylinder and Deltabox frame. Subsequent iterations including the R15 V2.0 in 2011 and the R15 S, further enhanced its overall capabilities.

The 2018 R15 V3 introduced Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), an assist and slipper clutch and LED lighting. In 2021, the R15 V4 raised the bar with traction control, a quick shifter and improved aerodynamics. It is currently priced at Rs. 1.84 lakh for the base variant which goes all the way up to Rs. 2.11 lakh for the top-spec R15 M Carbon Fibre trim (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the new milestone, Itaru Otani, Chairman, India Yamaha Motor Group of Companies, said: ”The R15 embodies Yamaha’s Racing DNA with cutting-edge technology, thrilling design, and unmatched performance. With every iteration of the R15, we have elevated the riding experience, making the R15 the top choice for young enthusiasts. We extend our immense gratitude to our customers for their unwavering trust and to our employees for their dedication, which have been instrumental in achieving this landmark.”

The Yamaha R15 is equipped with a four-valve 155 cc single-cylinder SOHC engine that generates a peak output of 18.4 PS and a torque of 14.2 Nm. This powertrain is coupled with a six-speed gearbox and comes standard with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. Its feature list includes a Traction Control system, upside-down front forks and a linked-type monocross suspension at the rear.

The R15M variant features such as a quick shifter, a fully digital colour TFT display that supports turn-by-turn navigation, music and volume adjustments, all-LED lighting including an LED license plate light and so on.