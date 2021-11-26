Yamaha R15 Sales Up By 63.70% In Oct 2021, Courtesy Of V4

Yamaha R15 V4 comes with features such as traction control, quickshifter, gold-coloured upside-down front forks, dual-channel ABS system and so on

Yamaha Motor India Limited introduced the new generation R15 V4 and the R15 M a few months ago and they have been well received in the domestic market. Following the debut, the R15 sales grew by 151 per cent in September 2021 on a YoY basis as 11,792 units were recorded against just 4,696 units during the same period in 2020.

The momentum continued into last month as the Japanese two-wheeler major garnered a total of 10,246 units in October 2021 – resulting in a YoY volume increase of 63.70 per cent. A few weeks ago, Yamaha increased the prices of the R15 range by Rs. 3,000 and the new R15 S based on the V3.0 has also been launched with a single-seat layout.

Compared to the third generation R15, the V4 comes with a host of improvements and the presence of new features meant that its prices have gone up too. The design of the Yamaha R15 V4 takes plenty of inspiration from the R7 sold in the international markets and the R15 M is available in MotoGP and the vintage Metallic Grey colours.

Some of the design highlights are new front fairing, single LED projector headlamps in place of the dual-pod unit, sleeker LED Daytime Running Lights in a winglet-shaped design, new side bodywork, redesigned LED tail lamps, new seats, revised instrument cluster and so on. Both M versions gain blue coloured alloy wheels.

The Yamaha R15 V4 derives power from a 155 cc liquid-cooled SOHC Fi engine with Variable Valve Actuation technology. It develops 18.3 bhp maximum power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch. It tips the weighing scale at 142 kilograms. Metallic Red, Dark Knight and Racing Blue V4 are the other colour schemes sold with the R15 V4.

It boasts golden coloured upside-down front forks, a dual-channel ABS system, quickshifter, a traction control system, a revised exhaust system, a taller windscreen, Bluetooth connectivity with navigation and call function, repositioned footpegs, new body graphics, and so on. The Yamaha R15 V4 competes against Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and KTM RC 200.