Yamaha R15 Sales Up By 151% In September, Thanks To New R15 V4

While the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 has no direct competitor in the country so far, it does face competition from the likes of KTM RC 125, Pulsar RS200 and more

Yamaha recently introduced a new-generation version of the YZF-R15 motorcycle in the Indian market, along with a new M variant. The newly launched 2021 YZF-R15 has become the fourth iteration of Yamaha’s supersport motorcycle and packs a host of changes as compared to the previous-gen model.

It looks like all the changes have surely worked in the 2021 YZF-R15’s favour. While Yamaha only shipped 4,696 units of the motorcycle in the Indian market in September last year, the number has now risen to almost 12,000!

To be precise, Yamaha managed to sell 11,792 units of the new YZF-R15 V4 in the country in the month of September 2021, and this has resulted in the motorcycle recording YoY growth of 151 per cent, which is the highest for any Yamaha two-wheeler for the said month.

The YZF-R15 V4 also went on to become the best-selling Yamaha bike last month, falling in line just behind the Fascino and Ray-ZR scooters in terms of sales. Both the R15 V4 and the R15M get the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that belts out 18.4 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm, along with 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox as standard. The motorcycle is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, shod on a 100/80 section tyre at the front and a 140/70 rear tyre. The braking duties are taken care of by a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS.

The YZF-R15 V4 is available in three colours, namely Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. On the other hand, the YZF-R15M is offered in a Metallic Grey colour option only, along with the race-inspired Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition. Pricing for the motorcycle starts from Rs. 1.67 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).