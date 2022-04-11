Yamaha MT-15 V2 To Launch In India Today – Key Details

Yamaha MT-15 V2 is expected to feature upside-down front forks, an updated instrument cluster, a dual-channel ABS system, revised graphics, etc

Yamaha Motor India Limited will introduce the updated MT-15 in the domestic market today and it could go by the name MT-15 V2/V2.0 judging by the nomenclatures the brand usually adopts. Last year, the Japanese two-wheeler major launched the heavily updated R15 V4 with the inclusion of new features like upside-down front forks, traction control and quickshifter.

Other highlights are a revised digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and an all-new design based on the R7 sold globally. The faired supersport has been well received amongst buyers and since its arrival, speculations surrounding an updated MT-15 have been running wild. However, the naked Streetfighter won’t likely receive big changes.

For instance, the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 is expected to only get minor visual updates along with new colour schemes while a Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is of high possibility. Besides the graphical updates, the upcoming motorcycle will be offered in White, Grey, Metallic Black and Racing Blue colour schemes but no major mechanical updates are likely except for USD forks.

The existing telescopic front forks will be ditched in favour of an upside-down front fork unit while the rear will continue to be of monoshock. To not bloat the pricing, the updated version won’t likely be equipped with fancy bits like traction control and quickshifter. It will have a price increase of around Rs. 10,000 over the outgoing model.

While the inclusion of new USD front forks, the MT-15’s handling is expected to get better further but a cast aluminium swingarm will continue to be given a miss. As for the performance, the same 155 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled SOHC engine will continue to develop a maximum power output of 18.5 PS at 10,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm.

The powertrain will be mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. Another key addition will be the dual-channel ABS system, a necessary inclusion for better stopping performance. The instrument cluster will more likely be borrowed from its supersport sibling.

Pics For Reference Only