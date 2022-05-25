Yamaha MT-15 Records 62% Growth In April 2022, Courtesy Of V2

The recently-launched Yamaha MT-15 v2 has seen strong sales success in the Indian market, with 62.12 per cent YoY sales growth over MT-15 v1 last month

In April 2022, Yamaha launched MT-15 version 2 (v2) in the Indian market. The new model got a few cosmetic updates over the previous version, along with better equipment. The arrival of the new model is exciting news for enthusiasts in the country, many of whom have already queued up to purchase one.

Last month, Yamaha sold a total of 9,228 units of MT-15 v2 in the Indian market. In April last year, the manufacturer had sold 5,692 units of the motorcycle, which translates to a sales growth of 62.12 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis in April 2022. As the bike wasn’t on sale in March 2022, there is no Month-on-Month (MoM) comparison to make here.

The 2022 Yamaha MT-15 v2 is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (with VVA), the same as the older version (MT-15 v1). However, it now generates 18.4 PS of peak power and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque, which is less than before. Transmission duties continue to be handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with a slipper & assist clutch.

Same as before, Yamaha MT-15 v2 is built on a Deltabox frame, similar to YZF-R15. The suspension duties are handled by a pair of USD front forks and a linked-type monocross rear shocker. The braking system consists of single discs on both wheels – 282mm at the front and 220mm at the rear – along with single-channel ABS.

The sporty streetfighter gets an LED headlight, LED taillight, 17-inch alloy wheels, a fully-digital instrument console (negative LCD screen), etc. The motorcycle also gets connected features (via Y-Connect App), including call/message/email alert, fuel consumption tracker, maintenance recommendations, last parked location, and many more.

Currently, Yamaha MT-15 v2 is priced at Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it is available in four colour options – Metallic Black, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, Cyan Storm, and Racing Blue. Its closest rival in the Indian market is KTM 125 Duke, and it also competes with the likes of TVS Apache RTR160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS160.