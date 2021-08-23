Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition Launched In India At Rs. 1.48 Lakh

Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition gets visual enhancements but no mechanical changes have been made and it continues to offer a single-channel ABS system

India Yamaha Motor has today announced the launch of the MT-15 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The regular MT-15 costs around Rs. 1,45,600 and thus the MotoGP Edition is just around Rs. 1,400 costlier. It comes on the back of introducing the FZ-X retro-themed neo-roadster motorcycle in India a couple of months ago.

Only last month, Yamaha launched the FZ25 MotoGP Edition for a price of Rs. 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The FZ25 is currently the most affordable quarter-litre motorcycle in the country courtesy of a massive price drop of close to Rs. 20,000 a few months ago. Back to the MT-15 MotoGP Edition, it gets the typical Monster Energy graphics on the fuel tank extension.

The Yamaha MotoGP branding can be seen on the fuel tank shrouds, side panels and fuel tank as well while the Yamaha logo is grafted in golden colour. The MotoGP treatment is rather subtle, to say the least, compared to the FZ25. No design changes have been made as it continues to have the streetfighter presence with the single LED projector headlamp and twin LED Daytime Running Lights.

As for the performance, the 2021 Yamaha MT-15 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition derives power from the 155 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation technology. It continues to produce a maximum power output of 18.5 PS at 10,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm, and is paired with a six-speed transmission and the slipper and assist clutch is standard.

The MT-15 is offered only with a single-channel ABS system though and Yamaha has long been expected to launch a dual-channel ABS unit. It is suspended on telescopic front forks and linked type monocross rear suspension while a 282 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc brakes assisted by a single-channel ABS system do the anchorage duties.

The naked motorcycle is based on the same deltabox frame as the R15 V3 and it also features an all-digital LCD instrument console, LED tail lamp and turn indicators, and tips the weighing scale at 138 kg.