Yamaha MT-15 Gets 11 Unique Custom Colour Combinations In India

The customers of Yamaha MT-15 can choose from 11 unique paint combinations as the “Customise your Warrior” campaign has been available since yesterday

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has today announced the launch of new “colour customisation option” for its MT-15 motorcycle in a bid to widen the appeal amongst young audience. The Japanese manufacturer has listened to its customers before giving this campaign a green light. Yamaha has the Ice Fluo-Vermillion colour as one of its popular paint schemes for its sporty naked streetfighter.

Said to be a unique experience of color customisation, the campaign has been christened “Customise your Warrior” which stands in accordance with the brand strategy launched from November 20 onwards across India. It is available only for the new consumers from the date of launch (since yesterday) according to Yamaha, and thus they can purchase their motorcycle with personalised colour options.

Customers can choose from 11 unique paint combinations and the campaign has been introduced on the brand’s official Indian website. Depending on the orders received, the motorcycles will be produced by Yamaha and the deliveries will commence from the first month of next year. It must be noted that the yellow-painted wheels equipped MT-15s will have their customer deliveries starting from March 2021.

The “Customise your Warrior” campaign enables 14 different paint schemes (four wheel colours), and out of which three are existing colours from the standard palette that are available at the authorised showrooms. For the remaining, 11 new colour combos, buyers can place order and the price of the Yamaha MT-15 is quoted at Rs. 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

As for the performance, the Yamaha MT-15 comes equipped with a 155 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, four-valve, fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame. The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 18.23 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a six-speed transmission and gets assist and slipper clutch as well as a single-channel ABS system as standard. The MT-15 has plenty in common with the YZF-R15 V3.0 including the mechanicals and powertrain and it competes against KTM Duke 125, Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and others.