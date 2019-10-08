Yamaha MT-03 Vs Honda CB 300R: Specs Comparison

Find out how the newly launched MT-03 scores against its closest rival the Honda CB-300R

Yamaha has taken the covers off the facelift MT-03 recently. The motorcycle is a naked variant of the fully faired YZF-R3. It uses the same hardware and engine but gets a more upright riding ergonomics for the comfort of the rider. If Yamaha decides to introduce the MT-03 in India next year, it will give the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer a better grip over the sub-400cc segment.

The MT-03 will rival directly against the Honda CB300R when it finally launches here and will help raise the bar for performance-oriented affordable motorcycle segment in the country.

Yamaha MT-03 Vs Honda CB 300R: Styling Comparison

The 2020 Yamaha MT-03 gets a completely new face. It takes its styling inspiration from the MT-09 and the MT-15. The motorcycle features a twin LED pilot lamp at the front and LED projector lamp in the middle. The updated MT-03 also features a new black on the white LCD instrument cluster that replaced the semi analogue and digital display unit of its predecessor.

The updated MT-03 also gets a redesigned fuel tank which now features prominent tank shrouds and air scoops. The MT-03 also gets a wider and more upright handlebar which adds a slightly more upright ergonomics for the rider. The Honda CB 300R, on the other hand, features a neo sports café inspired design. The CB 300R manages to stand out from the crowd because of its retro-inspired yet modern design clues.

The CB 300R gets a round-shaped LED headlamp towards the front while the muscular fuel tank with its extended tank shroud adds some muscle to the rather compact motorcycle. The blue-lit monochrome instrument cluster provides plenty of information to the rider while the split seats and compact rear profile completes the overall look.

Yamaha MT-03 Vs Honda CB 300R: Engine Comparison

The updated MT-03 is powered by the same 321cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, parallel-twin, DOHC engine that also does duty on the YZF-R3. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 41 bhp of peak power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The updated engine features carburised rods, low-weight forged pistons and Yamaha’s special DiASiL (Die-cast aluminium cylinder) that promises to provide better cooling.

The Honda CB 300R, on the other hand, is powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 30.9 Bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The power output may not impress you much, but the CB 300R is the lightest motorcycle of its segment.

Specs Yamaha MT-03 Honda CB 300R Engine Type liquid-cooled, four-valve, parallel-twin, DOHC engine single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine Displacement 321 cc 286cc Power output 41 Bhp @ 10,750 rpm 30.9 bhp @ 8,000 rpm Torque Output 29.6 Nm @ 9,000 rpm 27.4 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Gearbox 6 speed 6 speed

Yamaha MT-03 Vs Honda CB 300R: Suspension and brakes

The updated Yamaha MT-03 uses a 37mm upside-down fork at the front that replaces the conventional telescopic unit of its predecessor. The rear profile gets a monoshock setup that now gets a preload and damping, as well as a stiffer spring. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

The Honda CB 300R depends on a 41mm upside-down suspension setup at the front sourced from Showa while the rear profile gets a pre-load adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 296mm disc brake at the front and 220mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

Yamaha MT-03 Vs Honda CB 300R: Price Comparison

Yamaha hasn’t yet launched the MT-03 in India but expect the motorcycle to be priced around Rs 3.3-3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda CB 300R retails at around Rs 2.41 lakh(ex-showroom).

Yamaha MT-03 Vs Honda CB 300R: Comparison Verdict

The MT-03 with its sporty yet comfortable rider ergonomics will surely attract the attention of those buyers who loves to own a sporty as well as a comfortable motorcycle for their daily commute and occasional long highway run on the weekends. The Honda CB 300R on the other hand already created a niche segment for itself with its smooth and vibe free engine and its retro yet modern styling bits.