Yamaha Model Wise Jan 2021 Sales – FZ, R15, MT15, Fascino, Ray, FZ25

Yamaha recorded the highest YoY growth out of all the two-wheeler manufacturers in January 2021 as 55,151 units were sold

Yamaha Motor India finished in the seventh position in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ sales charts for the month of January 2021 as 55,151 units were sold against 35,913 units during the same period in 2020 with a 53.6 per cent volume increase. The brand garnered a 3.86 per cent market share as against 2.68 per cent in Jan 2020.

This led to an increase of 1.18 per cent on YoY basis. The overall industry growth in the first month of the new calendar year stood at 6.6 per cent and Japanese manufacturer exceeded expectations with a huge jump in volumes mainly due to the FZ series. The company recorded the highest YoY sales increase out of all the two-wheeler makers last month.

The FZ range posted a cumulative domestic tally of 21,496 units in January 2021 as against 13,957 units during the same period last year with a 54 per cent volume increase. The Ray 125 finished in the second position with 10,504 units as against just 2,232 units in January 2020 with a massive sales jump of 371 per cent.

Yamaha Models (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. FZ (54%) 21,496 13,957 2. Ray (371%) 10,504 2,232 3. Fascino (-28%) 8,416 11,647 4. R15 (25%) 8,408 6,719 5. MT15 (852%) 6,168 648 6. FZ25 (10%) 159 144 Total (53.6%) 55,151 35,913

The Fascino ended up third with a tally of 8,416 units last month as against 11,647 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 28 per cent negative sales growth. The R15 V3.0 was just eight units shy of the Fascino as it finished in fourth place with 8,408 units as against 6,719 units in January 2020 with a healthy 25 per cent volume increase.

The naked streetfighter sibling of the YZF-R15, the MT15, managed to garner a total of 6,168 units in January 2021 as against 648 units during the same period last year with an appreciable 852 per cent increase in volumes. The FZ25 registered a total of 159 units as against 144 units twelve months ago with a 10 per cent increase in sales.

The Japanese two-wheeler giant will expand its Bluetooth offering across its domestic lineup soon. It is yet unknown whether the 155 range will receive new models or not, as the XSR 155 has long been anticipated to enter India but nothing has really come to fruition.