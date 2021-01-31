Yamaha Model Wise Dec 2020 Sales – R15, FZ, Fascino, MT15, FZ25, Ray

Yamaha recorded a total of 39,224 units in December 2020 and finished in the seventh position with 33 per cent volume growth

Yamaha ended the last calendar year with appreciable increase in sales volumes as 39,224 units were sold against 29,486 units during the same period in 2019 with 33 per cent growth. The FZ series led the way and contributed to more than a third of the total sales volume as 14,161 units were recorded against 9,714 units with 46 per cent jump.

The Ray scooter finished in second position with 8,690 units last month as against 4,428 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a massive 96 per cent volume increase. However, the popular Fascino 125 could not record as big a sales tally as the Ray as it registered 6,180 units as against 8,181 units in December 2019.

This led to a negative Year-on-Year volume growth of 24 per cent. The YZF-R15 slotted in at fourth position with 5,471 units last month as against 4,206 units during the same month in 2019 with 30 per cent growth. The MT-15 also recorded big sales jump as the naked streetfighter encountered a total of 5,471 units in the final month of CY2020.

Yamaha Model (+/-%) Dec 2020 Sales Dec 2019 Sales Yamaha FZ (46%) 14,161 9,714 Yamaha Ray (96%) 8,690 4,428 Yamaha Fascino (-24%) 6,180 8,181 Yamaha R15 (30%) 5,471 4,206 Yamaha MT 15 (657%) 4,376 578 Yamaha FZ 25 (1,404%) 346 23 Total (33%) 39,224 29,486

When compared to the same month in 2019 with 578 units, the MT-15 recorded 657 per cent growth. The FZ25 competes in a highly capable quarter litre naked space against Gixxer 250, KTM Duke 250 and others with 346 units in December 2020 as against just 23 units twelve months ago with 1,404 per cent increase in volumes.

The Japanese two-wheeler major has long been expected to launch the XSR155 neo retro motorcycle in the domestic market. However, there is no official confirmation on its debut yet. It has several commonalities with the R15 and MT-15 and it uses similar powertrain and mechanical bits as its faired and naked sibling respectively.

Yamaha will likely expand offering Bluetooth connectivity to more of its models this year and the R15 V3.0 recently received new colour schemes in Thailand. The new paint jobs could reach India as well as part of the model year update. Whether the R3 will gain a BSVI update or not is yet to be seen.