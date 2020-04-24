Yamaha March 2020 Sales Analysis – Fascino, Ray, FZ, R15, MT15

Yamaha posted 43,138 units in March 2020 as against 72,676 units with YoY sales decline of 40.6 per cent

Yamaha ended up fifth in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ standings for the month of March 2020 with a total of 43,138 units as against 72,676 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year negative sales growth of 40.6 per cent. It finished ahead of Suzuki, Royal Enfield and Piaggio.

The Fascino scooter was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic range as 14,433 units were registered as against 15,739 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with a de-growth of 8 per cent. The Ray slotted in at second with 11,972 units as against 12,671 units with 6 per cent negative growth.

The popular FZ series, on the other hand, finished only at third with a total of just over 10,000 units as against 18,362 units with a massive 46 per cent volume decline. The YZF-R15 came home fourth as 4,392 units were sold against 9,503 units with 54 per cent drop in sales volumes in March 2020.

Yamaha Model (+/-%) March 2020 March 2019 Yamaha Fascino (-8%) 14,433 15,739 Yamaha Ray (-6%) 11,972 12,671 Yamaha FZ (-46%) 10,004 18,362 Yamaha R15 (-54%) 4,392 9,503 Yamaha MT 15 (-61%) 2,040 5,203 Yamaha Saluto (-96%) 152 3,974 Yamaha Alpha (-94%) 100 1,618 Yamaha FZ 25 (-98%) 35 1,508 Yamaha R3 (-81%) 8 42 Yamaha MT 09 2 0

The R15’s naked sibling the MT-15 endured 61 per cent sales de-growth as only 2,040 units were recorded last month as against 5,203 units in March 2019. The Saluto took a huge dip as only 152 units were registered against 3,974 units with 96 per cent volume slump while the scenario did not change for the Alpha as only 100 units were retailed.

The Japanese manufacturer has discontinued several two-wheelers due to the advent of BSVI emission standards starting this month. As the brand does not find any feasible business case for its commuter motorcycles, the Saluto RX, Saluto 125 and SZ-RR V2.0 have been shelved from the domestic market along with YZF-R3.

The supersport will likely make a return with BSVI compliant powertrain in the coming months. The FZ25 naked streetfighter’s sales also fell big time in March 2020 as only 35 units were sold against 1,508 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 98 per cent sales decline. Only 8 units of the R3 and two units of the MT-09 were posted last month.