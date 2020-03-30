Yamaha Majesty S 155 Maxi-Scooter Revealed – Details

Amidst the COVID-19 scare, Yamaha has unveiled a new 155cc maxi-scooter in the form of the Majesty S, Offers 15 PS and 14 Nm of maximum power and torque

While the entire automotive industry is reeling under the ongoing pandemic, Yamaha has unveiled a new maxi-scooter that goes on to be more powerful than even the very sporty Aprilia SXR 160. Dubbed Majesty S 155, the new model will go on sale in Japan, where it will be priced at JYP 3,45,000 (Approx INR 2.38 lakh). The new model will be sold in four colour options – Silky White, Metallic Grey, Metallic Black, and Vivid Yellow.

A major highlight of the new maxi-scooter is its design. The Yamaha Majesty S 155 looks very sporty and gets a very stylish apron-mounted LED headlight that comes with a projector unit for the high beam and a conventional reflector for the low beam. The scooter also features a couple of LED DRLs.

In the profile, the Yamaha Majesty S looks very attractive, which is mostly due to the design of the seat, which, in turn, gives an impression of a high-set tail. The alloy wheels and the blacked-out side-mounted exhaust helps one maintain the scooter’s sporty look. The rear-end carries a very attractive taillight with pillion grab rail.

Once astride, you’ll be quick to notice the very sporty three-pod semi-digital instrument cluster that features a tachometer in the central position. The fuel gauge is positioned on the left, while a digital display on the right shows the speed, trip meter, clock, et al.

Among the features, highlights of the Yamaha Majesty S are a large under-seat storage area, 12V DC socket, aluminium hook, front fuel filler cap, disc brakes on both wheels and fuel injection. Powering the scooter is a 155 cc single-cylinder 4-valve water-cooled engine that outputs a maximum power of 15 PS and a peak torque of 14 Nm. Claimed mileage is rated at 40 kmpl.

In comparison, the Aprilia 160 SXR makes do with a 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve FI engine that produces 11.01 PS and 11.6 Nm. While there’s no word on an India launch of the new maxi-scooter, we do believe that it makes sense to bring this to our shores, albeit at a competitive price point.