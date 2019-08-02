Yamaha Launches R15 V3 Monster Edition In India, Priced At Rs. 1.42 Lakh

Along with R15 V3 monster edition, Yamaha Motors also launches monster edition of the FZ25 and Cygnus Ray ZR in India

Yamaha Motors India has launched the Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition models of few selected motorcycles and scooters in India. The list includes the YZF-R15 Version 3.0, FZ 25 and Cygnus Ray ZR. The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 Moto GP limited edition is priced at Rs 1,42,780 (ex-showroom), the FZ-25 Moto GP limited edition is priced at Rs 1,36,680 (ex-showroom) while the Cygnus Ray ZR Monster GP limited edition is priced at Rs 59,028 (ex-showroom).

Upon buying the limited edition model, the customer will also be given a complimentary ‘racing branded’ T-shirt as well. Besides launching the limited edition models, Yamaha has also announced the launch of call of the Blue season 2 which was introduced in 2018.

Apart from getting a new livery, there are no other mechanical changes made to the limited edition two-wheelers. The limited-edition motorcycles and scooters get a dual-tone finish to it while the majority of the body panels are finished in black paint.

The fairing on top of the fuel tank, in particular, gets a blue highlight while the Monster energy branding logo is positioned on the front fender, fascia, and the fairing as well. Apart from the Monster energy logo the FZ-25, YZF-R15 V3.0, and the Cygnus Ray ZR can also be seen sporting the Yamalube and ENEOS decals on the body.

According to Yamaha “the Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two-wheelers will run the show for the brand’s vision to represent Yamaha’s racing spirit and passion into regular street-riding“.

Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “The Season 2 of Yamaha’s brand campaign will resound in the success of the brand through the continued commitment of offering exciting, stylish and sporty mobility.”

The Call of the Blue 2.0 along with Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two-wheelers will further refine Yamaha’s delightful experiences. The visual and sensory excitement of Yamaha’s racing is unbeatable and it should find its way to the Indian roads by featuring the right combination of sportiness and style.

The new limited edition from Yamaha is another reinforcement of commitment to its customers who relish the unique experience of being identified as sporty and racy with their two-wheelers.”