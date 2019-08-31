Yamaha R15, FZ, MT15, Fascino – July 2019 Sales Analysis

Yamaha sold 47,918 units in July 2019 with YoY de-growth of 30.7 per cent and finished seventh overall behind Suzuki and Royal Enfield

Yamaha Motor India retailed a total of 47,918 units last month as against 69,097 units during the same month in 2018 with 30.7 per cent de-growth. The Japanese manufacturer endured a terrible month and was the second worst-hit brand in the top ten after Harley-Davidson that posted 33.7 per cent decline.

Only two models registered more than 12,000 units for Yamaha in July 2019 and they are the Fascino and entry-level FZ. The scooter encountered 12,984 units as against 19,108 units during the corresponding month last year with 32 per cent decline while the FZ garnered 13,904 units.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago when 17,146 units were sold, the FZ resulted in YoY drop of 19 per cent. The 110 cc Ray scooter came close to attaining 10,000 last month among others as it settled with 9,272 units to end up with 25 per cent sales slump while the Alpha registered 32 per cent sales decrease.

Yamaha Models July 2019 Sales July 2018 Sales Fascino 12,984 19,108 Ray 9,272 12,314 Alpha 1,540 2,272 Saluto RX 496 991 Saluto 2,388 4,000 FZ 13,904 17,146 YZF-R15 5,176 8,404 SZ 0 3,100 FZ25 732 1,708 MT15 1,400 – YZF-R3 24 54

The Saluto RX and Saluto recorded 496 and 2,388 units respectively with 50 per cent and 40 per cent sales decline. The highly popular 5,176 has seen downtrodden sales numbers in recent months and endured 5,176 units last month as against 8,404 units during the sale month in 2018 with 38 per cent sales slump.

The FZ25, on the other hand, garnered 732 units in July 2019 as against 1,708 units with 57 per cent de-growth while the recently launched MT15 could not get the better of its direct rival KTM Duke 125 as only 1,400 units were retailed. Yamaha sold 24 units of the YZF-R3 last month with 56 per cent volume decline compared to July 2018.

In a similar fashion to other manufacturers, Yamaha has been vehemently affected by the sales slowdown prevailing across the industry. But, the oncoming festive season could help in a bit of a revival as positive buying sentiments generally exist among customers during the auspicious period.