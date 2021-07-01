Yamaha India To Hike Prices Of Select Models In Its Range From Today

Yamaha will be increasing the prices of a few models, namely YZF-R15, MT-15, and FZ 25, in the Indian market from today onwards (July 1, 2021)

Yamaha India is set to increase the prices of certain models in its lineup – YZF-R15 v3, MT-15, and FZ 25 – on 1st July 2021. Our dealer sources have revealed that the R15 is set to become more expensive by Rs. 2,700 in Jharkhand, and by Rs. 2,500 in the rest of the country.

The price of the Yamaha MT-15 will increase by Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 2,200 in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal, and by Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000 in the rest of India. As for Yamaha FZ 25, the manufacturer has issued a circular stating that the price of the ‘Monster Edition’ will be Rs. 200 higher than the standard model.

It should be noted that the Monster Energy edition variant of FZ 25 is currently discontinued in the Indian market, which effectively means that the manufacturer will be bringing this variant back. The technical specifications and mechanicals of the motorcycle will remain unchanged, with all the changes being limited to the visual department only.

Yamaha YZF-R15 is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, capable of generating a peak power of 18.6 PS and a maximum torque of 14.1 Nm. It features Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) tech, which improves the power delivery throughout the rev range. The powerplant comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip & assist clutch available as well.

The MT-15 also gets the same engine and transmission as the R15, but the peak power and torque are rated at 18.5 PS and 13.9 Nm, respectively. It is essentially the naked version of the R15, featuring different ergonomics. As for Yamaha FZ 25, it is powered by a 249cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates 20.8 PS and 20.1 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

Currently, Yamaha YZF R15 is priced from Rs. 1.52 lakh to Rs. 1.54 lakh, while the MT-15’s price ranges from Rs. 1.40 lakh to Rs. 1.41 lakh in the Indian market. Interestingly, the FZ 25 is more affordable than the other two, priced at Rs. 1.34 lakh (all prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, New Delhi).