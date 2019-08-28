Yamaha India Sells 1,400 Units Of MT-15 In July 2019

The newest product from Yamaha, the MT-15, is facing some stiff competition from KTM Duke 125

Yamaha, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer known for giving the race machines like R1 to the world launched the R15, a 150cc affordable race bike inspired by the bigger R1. Needless to say, the R15 was a hit in the market and is still considered one of the best looking and performing affordable faired bikes in India. Yamaha’s next move was to then launch a streetfighter based on the R15 called the MT-15 that was introduced in India in March this year.

Ever since it was launched, the MT-15 has been raking some good numbers, though the sales have fizzed down in the last couple of months, most notably due to the growing slump in the market and also the competition from bikes like KTM Duke 125.

Nevertheless, the Yamaha MT-15 has clocked 1,400 units in July 2019, more than 600 units less than the previous month when 2,048 units of Yamaha MT-15 were sold. Since the bike was launched this year only, no Y-o-Y data is available.

In terms of the overall sales, since its launch in the Indian market, the Yamaha MT-15 has raked up a total sales of 12,474 units in 5 months, while the first three months added a cumulative sales of 9,026 units, which shows how drastically the sales have dropped in last two months.

The Yamaha MT-15 is a 155cc motorcycle that gets a VVA (Variable Valve Timing) liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve fuel-injected engine on a Delta box frame. The engine produces 14.2 kW (19.3 PS) at 10,000 rpm and maximum torque of 14.7 Nm at 8,500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The MT-15 is available in two colour options Metallic Black and Dark Matt Blue. The MT-15 gets A&S clutch, 140 mm width rear tyre and 282 mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS, ground clearance of 155 mm, and weight (with oil and a full fuel tank) of 138 kg.

The Yamaha MT-15 is priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and to lure customers, Yamaha is offering an option of getting either a free helmet or a riding jacket, which means a further savings of at least Rs. 5,000.