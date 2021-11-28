Yamaha FZ25 Sales Increase By Nearly 61% In October 2021

Last month, Yamaha FZ25 registered a humble sales figure of just 819 units, although the YoY sales growth was a respectable 60.9 per cent

Yamaha India’s quarter-litre offering, the FZ25, had an interesting sales performance last month. Only 819 units of the motorcycle were sold in our market in October 2021, but compared to its sales figure back in October 2020 (509 units), this is a 60.9 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, sales have seen a decline of 47.57 per cent, with 1,562 units sold in September 2021. It should be noted that all mentioned sales numbers include both FZ25 and FZS 25. The latter is identical to the former mechanically, but features a few aesthetic changes, like a sporty front visor, handguards, and different paint schemes.

As for the common features, there are plenty of those as well. An LED headlight (along with LED DRL), a negative LCD instrument console, 17-inch alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, single disc brake on both wheels (282mm front and 220 mm rear) with dual-channel ABS, conventional telescopic front forks, monocross rear suspension (7-step adjustable), etc., are available on them.

Powering the FZ25 (and FZS 25) is a 249cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 20.8 PS and a maximum torque of 20.1 Nm, and it comes mated to a slick-shifting 5-speed transmission. The performance is on the lower side, and this bike is best described as a commuter bike with some extra power.

Previously, the FZ25 had a faired version as well, named Fazer 25. It featured a full front fairing and a decently tall visor, which made it a great companion for long-distance tours. However, Yamaha decided to discontinue the motorcycle when the BS6 emission norms came into effect, instead of upgrading it.

Yamaha FZ25 is currently priced from Rs. 1.36 lakh to Rs. 1.38 lakh, while the FZS 25 has a price tag of Rs. 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Their closest rivals in the Indian market include Bajaj Dominar 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250, and the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar N250.