Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition Launched In India At Rs. 1.36 Lakh

Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition comes with graphical updates and it will be offered in limited quantity; no mechanical changes are involved

India Yamaha Motor has today announced the launch of the FZ25 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition. It has been made available in limited numbers and carries an ex-showroom Delhi price tag of Rs. 1,36,800. It comes on the back of the Japanese manufacturer reducing the prices of the FZ25 range by up to Rs. 19,000 as the base variant now costs Rs. 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Yamaha FZS 25, on the other hand, is priced around Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Yamaha and Honda often come up with MotoGP special editions of their motorcycle or scooters to instigate the discerning consumers. The Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition gets a host of visual updates compared to the standard model to differentiate itself and justify the price tag.

It features Yamaha MotoGP branding on the fuel tank, side panels and the signature tank shrouds while the Monster Energy decals can be clearly seen on the side panels and tank shrouds giving a sporty vibe. The ENEOS logo has been applied on to the fuel tank surface as well. Following the price drop a few weeks ago, the FZ25 has become the most attractive proposition in the quarter-litre segment.

One of its main rivals, the Bajaj Dominar 250, also endure a price cut close to Rs. 17,000 recently and is quoted with a price of Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250’s prices only went in the latest round of price hikes. Coming back to the Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition, it boasts all the features found in the standard FZ25.

The equipment list comprises a sharp-looking LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lights, negative LCD instrument cluster, side-stand engine cut off provision, LED tail lamp, wide handlebar setup, split seat setup and grab rails, black alloy wheels, tyre hugger, heat shield exhaust system, disc brake up front and rear and so on.

It is suspended on telescopic front forks and monocross rear suspension. As for the performance, the same 249 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected BSVI compliant is utilised. It develops a maximum power output of 20.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission.