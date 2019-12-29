Yamaha FZ25 Based Adventure Motorcycle Could Be In The Pipeline

Yamaha is considering introducing a 250 cc adventure motorcycle for India, which will be based on FZ25

Yamaha Motor Company is planning to develop a new small-capacity adventure bike, which will share its underpinnings with the FZ25. The brand has made it clear that it wants to operate in premium two-wheeler segments in the country, and the growing trend of ADV bikes means it might be the right time to introduce one.

The FZ25 based adventurer will get the same 249 cc air-cooled single-cylinder 2-valve, SOHC motor that puts out 20.6 hp of max power at 8,000 rpm and 20 Nm peak torque at 6,000 rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The said engine also powers the Fazer 25, and will be upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms soon.

In terms of features on offer, the FZ25 gets an all-LED headlamp, an LCD instrument cluster with two trip meters, real-time economy, average fuel economy and a clock. Yamaha retails the FZ25 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom), which pits it against the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke among other motorcycles.

Apparently, Yamaha is not the only two-wheel manufacturer that is working on an entry-level adventurer for the Indian market. A test mule of what could possibly be the Royal Enfield Himalayan 250, was spotted recently.

On the other hand, KTM is also working on bringing the entry-level 250 Adventure motorcycle to the Indian market, which will share its powertrain with the 250 Duke. If the upcoming small-capacity adventure bikes from KTM and Royal Enfield receive a positive response from the market, Yamaha Motor India will also launch its very own 250 cc ADV bike in the market.

Yamaha also recently launched the Fascino 125 FI and the Cygnus Ray ZR 125 scooters at a starting price of Rs 66,430 (ex-showroom), which will compete against the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access, TVS NTorq 125 and Honda Grazia in the Indian market.