Yamaha FZ16 Transformed To Look Like The Legendary RX 100

The custom FZ has been fitted with an original fuel tank sourced from the iconic RX 100 motorcycle

There is no denying the fact that the RX 100 enjoys a cult status in our society. The legendary motorcycle has always invoked the idea of free-spirited and true rebellious nature of bikers. Recently a Bangalore based custom motorcycle builder ‘Gear Gear Motorcycles’ has transformed a first-generation Yamaha FZ into a slimmer looking scrambler styled motorcycle that takes its styling inspiration from the iconic RX 100.

Talking about the changes, Gear Gear Motorcycles Bangalore has completely stripped down the stock Yamaha FZ to make sure that the custom and the aftermarket components sit perfectly on the naked frame. The stock muscular fuel tank of the FZ has been replaced by an original fuel tank from the RX 100.

The fuel tank has been repainted with a bright yellow shade and black highlights that reflect the scrambler nature of the motorcycle. The side panels of the FZ have also been removed completely that has helped to shed a lot of additional weight.

Just like the side profile, the rear profile of the motorcycle has also been stripped completely of all the body panels while the stock tail lamp is replaced with a thin LED strip that is positioned just below the seat and above the number plate.

The stock exhaust of the motorcycle has also been replaced with an aftermarket exhaust system. The custom motorcycle features a flat aftermarket ribbed seat that takes its styling inspiration from the legendary RX 100. The custom FZ original headlamp cluster has also been replaced with a retro-styled round halogen unit.

The motorcycle also features a clip-on handlebar fitted with bar-end mirrors. The retro charm of the motorcycle is retained by using spoke wheels that replaced the alloy unit of the motorcycle.

The stock tyres of the motorcycle are also replaced with thicker offroad spec tyres that have helped in increasing the ride height of the motorcycle. However, the stock suspension setup of the motorcycle has remained unchanged.

Pics: Gear Gear Motorcycles Banglore