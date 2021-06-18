Yamaha FZ-X (XSR Based Styling) To Launch In India Today

Yamaha FZ-X is powered by the same 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine developing 12.2 bhp maximum power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque

Yamaha will today launch the FZ-X in the Indian market and it will be positioned above the FZ V3 and FZ-S V3 in the brand’s domestic lineup. The neo-retro motorcycle takes design inspiration from the XSR 155 with the presence of a round-shaped headlamp and teardrop-shaped fuel tank and it also comes with unique styling elements like the aluminium brackets.

The roadster also boasts a single-piece seat setup, multi-spoke black alloy wheels, tyre hugger, conventional single-piece grab rail, a compact rear end with LED tail lamps, black front fender and an all-digital instrument cluster borrowed from the FZ V3 Fi. In fact, the FZ-X sits on the same architecture as the FZ V3 and FZ-S V3 but has bigger dimensions in comparison.

It is longer, taller and wider than the naked commuter sibling and has a raised handlebar setup for relaxed riding posture. The Yamaha FZ-X derives power from the same 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a five-speed transmission.

The Yamaha FZ-X is offered with a single-channel ABS system and it also comprises disc brake up front and rear. It is suspended on telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension and expect the switchgear to be used from the familiar Yamaha’s parts bin. Only recently, the Japanese manufacturer reduced the prices of the FZ25 due to it carrying increased local content.

This left the MT-15 and R15 V3 to sit at the top of the range in terms of pricing in the volume space. While we do not know if Yamaha is working on a new 250 cc motorcycle to fill up the gap that obviously exists above the 155 cc duo, the FZ-X is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and it won’t have any direct rival.

The FZ-X further strengthens Yamaha’s FZ range and it will be interesting to see how much a difference is brought to this motorcycle in terms of rideability compared to the FZ V3 Fi.