Yamaha FZ-X Neo Retro Roadster – Top 5 Highlights

Yamaha FZ-X is powered by the same 149 cc single-cylinder engine used in the FZ V3 and is paired with a five-speed transmission

Yamaha’s FZ-X has finally gone on sale in India and it sits just below the FZ25 in the brand’s domestic lineup and above the FZ V3 and FZS V3. It is based on the same platform as the FZ V3 commuter motorcycle but has bigger dimensions as it is longer, wider, and taller. More noticeably, it has a seat height of 810 mm – 20 mm taller than the FZ V3. Here are the five highlights of the neo-retro motorcycle:

1. XSR Based Styling:

The Yamaha FZ-X has definitely derived its styling from the XSR 155 with the presence of a circular LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Light and unique aluminium brackets. It also features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece tuck and roll seat, underbelly cowl, and blackened body panels. However, the rear is so bland with a conventional grab rail and LED tail lamp.

2. Block Pattern Tyres:

The Yamaha FZ-X runs on block pattern MRF REVZ tyres and it has a relaxed handlebar position providing an upright riding posture for the rider. The performance numbers are almost similar to the FZ V3 as the same 149 cc air-cooled engine is used. Mechanical similarities include telescopic front forks, single-channel ABS system, monoshock rear suspension, black alloy wheels, and so on.

3. Optional Accessories:

Optionally, the Japanese manufacturer offers accessories such as tank pad, seat cover, chrome mirrors, engine guard, and LED flasher with the FZ-X neo-retro motorcycle and they come at an additional cost each.

4. LCD Instrument Console & Bluetooth:

The LCD instrument cluster shows various info like big fonts for speedo, circular odo, and trip meter. The Bluetooth connectivity enables smartphone battery charge meter, message and call notifications, connection status and a number of functions can be accessed through the Yamaha Connect application including the last parked location.

5. Two Variants & Three Colours:

The Yamaha FZ-X is retailed in non-Bluetooth and Bluetooth-equipped variants, priced at Rs. 1,16,800 and Rs. 1,19,800 respectively (ex-showroom) in the domestic market. The three colour schemes provided are Metallic Blue, Matt Copper, and Matt Black.