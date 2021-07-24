Yamaha FZ-X gets Café Racer Treatment from Autologue Design

With the Customise FZ-X Challenge, Yamaha is inviting digitally tuned examples of the FZ-X from individuals and groups from the country

Yamaha FZ-X is the latest from the Japanese manufacturer in the Indian market. With the FZ-X, Yamaha has tried to introduce a neo-retro themed motorcycle in the premium commuter space. Sadly, the FZ-X could not impress the masses with its design. Most think of it as a missed opportunity from Yamaha, as the brand had a blank canvas to design something really appealing.

Well, Yamaha has now announced the ‘Customise FZ-X Challenge’ via social media handles. The two-wheeler manufacturer is inviting individuals and groups to this challenge. Also, it is encouraging various tuners from across the country to put up their iteration of a customized FZ-X online.

Banging big on this opportunity are the folks from Autologue Design, who are based out of Pune, Maharashtra. The tuner has customized the Yamaha FZ-X virtually, and it does look splendid. On the front, it now features a fairing like old-school café racers. There are air scoops on tank shrouds, and the rear section features a custom cowl for the pillion seat, making it a single-seat motorcycle.

Additionally, the yellow paint scheme reminds us of the old Yamaha motorcycles. For added contrast, black stripes have been used around the fuel tank. Other noteworthy design highlights on this FZ-X are the redesigned side panels, bar-end mirrors, and the circular tail lamp. On the whole, this digitally tuned example looks much better than what Yamaha sells in the country.

Coming back to the competition, one can participate by sending his/her entry online. The brand has been receiving a warm response for the challenge, and there are already a lot of entries on their table. It would be interesting to see if Yamaha ends up bringing the winning design to production lines.

Talking of the Yamaha FZ-X, it retails at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 1.16 lakh. It comes with a 149 cc single-cylinder motor that dishes out 12.2 Bhp of peak power and 13.3 Nm of max torque. A 5-speed gearbox is on duty, and the suspension components comprise of 41 mm telescopic unit at the front and a mono-shock at the rear.