Yamaha FZ 25 & FZS 25 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 19,300

Yamaha has reduced the price of the FZ 25 by Rs. 18,800 in the Indian market, while the price of the FZS 25 has been slashed by Rs. 19,300

While automakers in India have been steadily increasing the prices of their vehicles, Yamaha has announced a price reduction for the FZ 25 and FZS 25. The manufacturer has reduced the price of the FZ 25 by Rs. 18,800, while the FZS 25 is now more affordable by a margin of Rs. 19,300.

Yamaha FZ 25 is now priced at Rs. 1,34,800, while the FZS 25 now has a price tag of Rs. 1,39,300, which is quite affordable, relatively speaking. In fact, both these quarter-litre motorcycles are now more affordable than the Yamaha YZF R15 v3 (Rs. 1.52 lakh to Rs. 1.54 lakh) and MT-15 (Rs. 1.40 lakh to Rs. 1.41 lakh).

Yamaha has stated that the prices of these models have been reduced due to a reduction in input costs. The manufacturer has decided to pass on the benefit to its potential customers, and it hopes to see a boost in the sales of the FZ 25 and FZS 25. Apart from the reduced prices, the two models remain completely unchanged.

Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 are powered by a 249cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that belts out 20.8 PS and 20.1 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. This powerplant comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. Both the motorcycles have a lot of impressive features on offer as well, like a fully digital LCD instrument console, an all-LED lighting system (with LED projector headlamp), etc.

The suspension duties are handled by a pair of telescopic forks at the front, and a 7-step adjustable monocross suspension at the rear. The bikes come with 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, shod with tubeless tyres (100/80 front and 140/70 rear). As standard, the FZ 25 and FZS 25 offer disc brakes on both wheels, with the safety net of dual-channel ABS.

In other news, Yamaha India is planning to launch a new motorcycle soon in the Indian market, named FZ-X. This upcoming model will have a retro-themed design. It will be powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (12.4 PS and 13.3 Nm), which also does duty on the FZ-Fi v3.

All price mentioned here are ex-showroom, New Delhi