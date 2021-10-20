Yamaha Force 2.0 (Aerox 155 Based) Gets New Chassis & VVA Engine

Yamaha Force 2.0 is powered by the same 155 cc VVA liquid-cooled engine as the Aerox 155 producing 15 bhp and 13.9 Nm

Yamaha has introduced the heavily updated Force 2.0 in the Taiwanese market and it carries a price tag of Rs. 2.66 lakh in Indian money. The maxi-scooter has plenty in common with the Aerox 155, which was launched only recently with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yamaha Force 2.0 has received a host of updates on the design front and mechanically.

It features sleeker bodywork compared to the previous model along with a dual headlamp cluster, which has been made more aggressive this time around. The LED tail lamp unit has also been revised and the Japanese manufacturer says a lighter new chassis has been brought in. As for the performance, the same 155 cc single-cylinder SOHC VVA fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine is utilised.

It generates a maximum power output of 15 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque in a similar fashion to the Aerox 155. This powertrain is certainly new to the Force 2.0 and it could dramatically increase the performance capabilities of the maxi scooter. The suspension has also been revised as twin shock absorbers adjustable for preload is now available.

The arrival of the new platform in the Yamaha Force 2.0 has altered the proportions as well as the wheelbase has been reduced by 65 mm and the presence of a flat seat meant the seat height has grown by 10 mm to 815 mm. Positioned on a premium scale, the Yamaha Force 2.0 gets a dual-channel ABS system, and a 5.1-inch LCD instrument console.

The Aerox competes against Aprilia SXR 160 and it has better performance characteristics to be called a real maxi scooter and the 155 cc engine is the apparent highlight of the machine. The Yamaha Aerox Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs. 1,30,500 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Aerox gets twin-pod LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn indicators mounted on the fairing.

Other highlights are a fuel filler cap placed on the central ridge of the floorboard, LED tail lamps under the pillion seat, a short windscreen and a stubby exhaust system. The kerb weight stands at 122 kilograms along with a 790 mm seat height and 5.5L fuel tank capacity.