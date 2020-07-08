Yamaha Force 155 Moto-Scooter Makes Its Debut

Powering the new Yamaha Force 155 is a 155cc single-cylinder fuel-injected, launch expected in coming weeks in Taiwan

2020 Yamaha Force 155 has just shed covers in Taiwan, where the all-new model is slated to go on sale in the coming weeks. The new model will be sold in four colour options – Gloss Obsidian Black, Matte White, Matte Light Grey, and Matte Dark Grey. The new model features modern looks, a fairly potent engine and a sufficiently long list of features.

Speaking of the technical specifications, the 2020 Yamaha Force 155 moto-scooter is propelled by a 155cc, single-cylinder engine that features a SOHC head along with fuel injection and liquid cooling.

The single-pot motor pumps out a maximum power of 15.1 hp at 8,000 rpm along with a peak torque of 13.9 Mm at 6,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a V-belt automatic transmission that helps the motor seamlessly put down all the grunt on to the tarmac.

2020 Yamaha Force 155 features a 120/70-13 cross-section tyre up front and a 130/70-13 cross-section tyre at the rear. Braking is courtesy of disc brakes on both the wheels, which is something that should be sufficient to haul down the updated scooter from fairly high speeds. The maxi-scooter is suspended by a set of telescopic forks up front and a centrally-mounted single shock absorber at the rear.

Like we said, the updated Yamaha Force 155 features a modern look. It has a sporty design which should appeal to the young scooter buyers. Its front fairing features a split halogen setup that is flanked by turn indicators. The updated scooter comes with a fully digital speedometer console that also offers a tachometer, odometer, clock, trip-meter, fuel gauge and oil change reminder.

Prices of the 2020 Yamaha Force 155 will be revealed only at the time of its launch in the coming days. Also, at the moment, Yamaha Motor India seems to have no plans of bringing the updated moto-scooter to our shores but we won’t be surprised if it’s brought here to take on the Suzuki Burgman 125. If launched here, we expect the scooter to cost upwards of Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).