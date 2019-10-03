Yamaha Festive Season Discount Announced On FZ V3, FZ S V3

Both the Yamaha FZ V3 and FZ S V3 are now available with a minimum down payment of Rs 4,999

Yamaha Motors India has recently announced festive season offers for their 150cc commuters, the FZ V3, and the FZS V3. The renowned Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced a new finance scheme which saves almost Rs 8,280 on the ex-showroom price of the motorcycles in association with their official finance partner.

Under this newly announced finance scheme, the customers can pay a minimum down payment of Rs 4,999 only. Besides the low down payment, the interest rate is also significantly lower at 6.9 percent that stands at 12 percent normally. Considering the lower interest rate the total price of the motorcycle is also divided into a monthly EMI plan of Rs 10,280 to be paid within a year.

The good news is that the customer also gets an option to choose from an interest rate of 9.8 percent, 10.5 percent, and 11.99 percent, respectively. This festive season offer is available at any authorized Yamaha dealerships across the country and will be valid till the end of October.

Yamaha launched the new generation FZ-FI and the FZS-FI ABS variants in January this year. The new generation FZ V3 and FZS V3 features a full LED headlamp, a newly designed sliding engine kill switch and new front fenders. Besides all these cosmetic updates the FZ V3 also features a new full digital LCD instrument cluster.

The motorcycle is still powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 2-valve, fuel-injected engine with BlueCore technology. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 13.2 PS of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The Yamaha FZ V3 and the FZ S V3 rivals directly against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Honda CB Hornet 160R, and the Suzuki Gixxer. The FZ V3 and FZS V3 ABS are priced at Rs 96,180 (ex-showroom) and Rs 98,180 (ex-showroom), respectively.