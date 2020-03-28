Yamaha Fascino Sales Up By 72% In Feb 2020, Over 25,000 Units Sold

Yamaha Motor India managed to sell over 25,000 units of the Fascino last month, which made it the highest-selling Yamaha product in the country

Yamaha launched the BS6-compliant version of the Fascino in December last year, and the scooter went through a complete revamp. The changes included a bigger engine, revamped design, and some additional features as well. The update seems to have surely working for the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, as the Fascino was Yamaha’s best selling two-wheeler in February 2020.

The company managed to sell a total of 25,709 units of the scooter last month, as against the 14,939 units it sold in February last year. This has resulted in a positive year-on-year growth by 72 per cent. As a matter of fact, the Fascino was also the only Yamaha offering that had a positive YoY growth in February 2020.

The BS6 Fascino comes equipped with a 125 cc Blue Core engine with a fuel-injection system, that puts out 8.2 hp of maximum power at 6,500 pm, along with 9.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The scooter also gets a ‘quiet engine start’ feature that turns the engine on with lesser sound, and switches the engine off when idling for over three seconds, resulting in better fuel economy.

Yamaha offers the Fascino with five different single-tone colour options including Cyan Blue, Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Vivid Red and Yellow Cocktail;as well as two dual-tone paint jobs, namely Dark Matte Blue and Suave Copper, which make the scooter look sportier.

Yamaha offers the Fascino in two different variants – STD and DLX. The STD variant with drum brakes is retailed at Rs 66,430, while the STD disc brake trim will set you back by Rs 68,930. On the other hand, the more premium DLX drum brake variant is priced at Rs 67,430, which goes up to Rs 69,930 (all prices, ex-showroom) for the disc brake DLX variant.

Yamaha Motor India recently completed the transition from BS4 to more stringent BS6 emission norms for all of its products in India, days ahead of the deadline. The Japanese manufacturer retails products ranging from 125 cc scooters, going up to 250 cc motorcycles, all of which now meet the latest emission regulations.