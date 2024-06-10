Yamaha Fascino S With ‘Answer Back’ Feature Launched At Rs. Rs. 93,730

Yamaha has launched the Fascino S with ‘Answer Back’ feature in India and is sold in Matte Red, Matte Black and Dark Matte Blue colour shades

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the Fascino S model, now equipped with an ‘Answer Back’ feature. It comes in three eye-catching colour options: striking Matte Red, sleek Matte Black, and Dark Matte Blue. The standout feature of the 2024 Fascino S model is the ‘Answer Back’ function which can be accessed through Yamaha’s mobile application ‘Yamaha Scooter Answer Back’.

By pressing the answer back button in the app, riders can conveniently locate their scooter. When activated, the ‘Answer Back’ function triggers both the left and right indicators along with a horn sound for about two seconds, enhancing convenience and safety of the scooter for customers. The application can be downloaded from Google Playstore or the App Store.

The Fascino S model retains Yamaha’s BS VI stage 2 compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected 125 cc hybrid engine with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG), allowing for a “Silent Start” of the engine. Additionally, the scooter is equipped with an automatic stop and start system that includes both Normal Mode and Traffic modes.



Speaking of the new launch, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “At Yamaha, we consistently prioritize customer needs and create solutions that adds value to their overall ride experience. The ‘Answer Back’ feature in Fascino S will surely resonate with our customers who appreciate Yamaha for its unique style and great convenience. We will continue to innovate and introduce such convenient features to deliver an enriching experience to our customers.”

The Yamaha Fascino S will be available at the brand’s authorised showrooms present across the country. The Matte Red & Matte Black are priced at Rs. 93,730 while the Dark Matte Blue costs Rs. 94,530 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).



With no performance changes, the 125 cc engine makes 8.04 bhp maximum power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. It features a fuel tank capacity of 5.2 litres and tips the weighing scale at 99 kilograms. The suspension system includes telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear while the braking duties are handled by a front disc and a drum brake at the rear.