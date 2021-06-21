Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid – 5 Things To Know About It

Check out our list of the top five things to know about the Yamaha Fascino 125 hybrid, which is expected to go on sale in our market soon

During the virtual launch of the FZ-X in India, Yamaha unveiled two other models as well – Fascino 125 hybrid and RayZR 125 hybrid. The two scooters feature a few updates and upgrades over their existing versions, mainly in terms of onboard equipment, along with a few visual changes.

Here, we have listed the top five things that you should know about the upcoming Yamaha Fascino 125 hybrid.

1. New powertrain

The biggest change on the Fascino hybrid is the powertrain; the scooter gets a battery power assist, akin to a mild-hybrid system. The engine is a 125cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor, with 8.2 PS and 10.3 Nm on tap. The peak power is the same as before, but the maximum torque has gone up by 0.6 Nm.

2. Smartphone connectivity

The Fascino 125 hybrid also gets smartphone connectivity, via Bluetooth, for its digital instrument cluster. Riders can connect to the scooter using the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app, which offers features like vehicle locator, parking history, riding history, call answering, remote hazard lights, and answer back. The system doesn’t offer turn-by-turn navigation though, which is a little disappointing.

3. Additional features

The updated Fascino also comes loaded with several other features, like an LED headlamp (with a new LED DRL), LED taillight, side-stand engine cutoff, and an idle start/stop system. The scooter also offers a Smart Motor Generator system, which starts up the engine silently, without the load cranking noise.

4. Styling

On the design front, the only major differences are the new stickers on the body and the new paint options. The disc brake variant gets three new colours, namely Vivid Red Special, Matt Black Special and Cool Blue Metallic. The drum brake variant gets an additional new colour option – Yellow Cocktail – apart from the three mentioned before.

5. Launch and expected price

Yamaha has not confirmed the launch date of the Fascino 125 hybrid, but we expect it to go on sale very soon, likely in the coming weeks. Currently, Yamaha Fascino is priced from Rs. 72,030 to Rs. 75,530 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the new hybrid version will be priced at a premium of a few thousand rupees over it.